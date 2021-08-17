Chance to sample success story at the Men’s Shed open day 

Austin Nevin from Ardee with his son John and daughters Nora Gargan and Tina Martin at Mens Sheds open day at Mullaghcrone. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

THE ongoing success of the Drogheda & District Men’s Shed was never more obvious than at the 2021 Open Day, hosted by the members at their superb new home on the Donore Road.

With a few acres surrounding them, it has allowed the group to advance their interest in nature, with shrubs and tree planting now matching their ability when it comes to furniture and toy making, to name but a few exploits.

‘We have been extremely fortunate to attain our new home and extend enormous thanks to Cement Ltd for accommodating us with these excellent facilities,’ says chairman Martin Rice., speaking recently. ‘We are also very thankful to the Order of Malta for being so good to us during the period we spent in our former premises. It was the late Cllr Oliver Tully who initiated this move, and we shall always be very grateful for his help’.

Along with the gardening comes the chance to grow food, horticulture proving very popular as the while centre is used to its full capacity.

The members can avail of fabulous facilities to pursue their hobbies and interests in numerous activities as well as relax in comfortable surroundings in which to read, do crosswords, play games, watch TV, or just sit back and discuss the interesting topics of the world.

‘We are mainly a recreational facility where we share our Skills, Knowledge and Experience. We also interact and encourage each other which give us confidence and self-esteem. Now that we are settled into our new premises and grounds at Donore, we would like to invite more members to come and join with us from the surrounding area to increase our membership,’ says secretary Liam Reynolds.

They open from 9:30am and finish at 2pm Monday to Friday.

There is a spacious canteen for tea or coffee, but most of all the centre is seen as a place for friendships to grow.

There are 70 members, many retired, from all backgrounds. New members welcome.