Chance to meet Louth Rose Emma Barry this weekend

Louth Rose 2018 Annmarie Duffy congratulates this year's Rose Emma Barry at the Louth Rose Selection 2022 held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Louth Rose Emma Barry will begin her farewell tour at The Townhouse in Dundalk this Sunday as she prepares to head to the Rose of Tralee festival.

The Townhouse are hosting a ‘Meet the Rose’ event at 5pm, and an opportunity for young ‘Rosebuds’ to enjoy the festival atmosphere.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Emma’s Rose Journey and the charity Brain Tumour Ireland.

Emma told The Argus that she was delighted The Townhouse had come on board as an official sponsor.

She added that the chosen charity holds very poignant significance for her and her family.

"I am an ambassador for Brain Tumour Ireland for the duration of my tenure as Louth Rose. It is a charity which is very close to my family's hearts as we lost my older sister, Nicola, to a glioblastoma multiforme in August 2014, aged 26.

They do brilliant work in providing information and support to brain tumour patients, their families and the wider public.”

Emma will also be having a fundraising event on August 9th in the Townhouse which will be a fun quiz night and raffle in aid of my rose journey and Brain Tumour Ireland.