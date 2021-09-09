Chance to be part of the North East women’s rugby team

Leinster North East Women’s Rugby are inviting players between the ages of 18 and 20 years to try out for a newly formed U20 Women’s team. Having secured the services of coaches Jeff Neville and Michelle Claffey, they believe this new regional team will help further develop young players for the senior game.

Trials start Friday 10 Sept from 7.30pm to 9pm at Balbriggan RFC and continue on 24 Sept. and 8 Oct. at the same venue. Players who have played with Ardee RFC, Ashbourne RFC, Athboy RFC, Balbriggan RFC, Boyne RFC, Dundalk RFC, Navan RFC, North Meath RFC, Ratoath RFC, Skerries RFC and Swords RFC are invited to try out for the NE team, as well as any unaffiliated players from the area.

As part of the continued commitment to developing the women’s game, Leinster Rugby Women’s Section have recently green-lighted this new U20 Women’s League. Offering a similar pathway to that available to men’s teams, this league will allow younger players to have an improved transition to the senior game. All regions within Leinster have been invited to each field a team with the schedule of inter-regional games played over the winter to be announced shortly.

The Leinster NE team are delighted to have Jeff Neville and Michelle Claffey at the helm for this welcome addition to the women’s game. Neville is head coach of the Balbriggan RFC Women’s team and host of the highly rated rugby podcast The Loose Head. Speaking of the advantages of offering an U20s team for women, he comments, “It’s a gap that has been left for too long and, while we’ve seen players come through without it, having a space where players can train, play, and develop safely alongside their peers will only serve to further strengthen women’s rugby in Ireland.”

“Players also want feedback and want to become the best they can be. This team allows them to develop their current skillset but also to learn new skills in an environment void of the current immediate pressure of playing senior rugby.”

Joined by Ireland, Leinster and Blackrock RFC centre Michelle Claffey, the coaching team will offer vast experience in women’s rugby as well as an ambitious commitment to developing the women’s game. “Not only do we have a coaching team of great rugby intellect guiding these young women, but we have a committee of coaches, managers, former players and volunteers who are 100% behind this evolution of women’s rugby. We hope to build upon the success of our U18 NE team and develop players that will go on to represent their NE clubs as well Leinster and Ireland,” states Eamonn O’Hare, Chair of the Leinster NE executive Committee.

Bolstered by the recent televising of the women’s interprovincial games, women’s rugby is back after Covid cancelled all activity bar the elite Irish 7s and women’s XV teams. The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series continues on 11 September in Energia Park (KO 7.30pm – live on TG4) and sees Leinster face Munster (Ulster vs Connacht starts at 5pm at the same venue.) Leinster Women’s Club rugby has commenced with both the Bank of Ireland Paul Flood Cup and the Bank of Ireland Paul Cusack Cup kicking off last week.

To register for the U20 Leinster North East trials, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/MsmL9HjRHK or contact u20leinsternewomen@gmail.com for more information.