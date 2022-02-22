Chance for public to have their say on improving water quality in Louth rivers at public meetings

Whether you’re a farmer, a fisherman, a Tidy Towns volunteer or simply someone who enjoys Louth’s beautiful coastline and rivers, Ben Malone, the Community Water Officer for Louth, Monaghan and Cavan wants you to attend the public consultation meetings on the draft River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2022 – 2027 which are taking place in the coming weeks.

"People in Louth are being asked for their views on what can be done to improve water quality in local rivers,” he says.

"This comes after recent reports showing the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable.”

“We are trying to energise local communities and get them involved in the stewardship of our freshwater resources.”

“There’s a big effort involving a lot of organisations trying to pinpoint what’s happening in our river catchments. Broadly speaking, we know a good deal about the major pressures affecting water quality today, but we need local people to help us get a better understanding about what is happening at the local level”, says Ben Malone, of the Local Authority Waters Programme, also known as LAWPRO.

“We live in unprecedented times. The effects of climate change and loss of biodiversity are clear, and this will have knock-on effects for our health and well-being. This is especially true with water quality in our rivers.”

Agencies responsible for protecting Ireland’s rivers have found that agriculture, urban wastewater treatment and physical modifications to our river channels such as land drainage are the leading causes of pollution and degradation in our rivers. Worryingly, two thirds of Co Louth’s rivers and estuary waters are failing to meet water quality standards.

“Co Louth has terrific coastal resources which are so important for our leisure and economical sectors,” he says, pointing to the importance of clean water for a wide range of activities from shellfish farming to recreation and amenity.

“There are also Special Areas of Protection and Conservation, such as Dundalk Bay. It is of international importance of migratory birds that come here in the winter. If we don’t protect it will be detrimental to the wildlife that we’re known for internationally.”

"All of that is at risk if we don’t act to protect it and we all need to work together, not just the local authority and councillors.”

"We all live in a catchment area so everyone has a role to play in river quality. There will be a place at the table for everyone to take part in the discussion.”

While people like farmers and fishermen are the obvious target group, Ben says fresh water quality is of concern to everyone interested in wildlife and biodiversity.

"People are drawn to areas of good water quality and it’s something we should be proud of.”

He said the meetings will also be of interest to community groups such as Tidy Towns and development associations who are interested in the upkeep of rivers and streams in their area.

“A lot of these groups would apply to our funding opportunities. The Community Water Development Fund has a pot of €380,000 and the closing date for applications is March 15th.”

Members of the public are asked to register and attend one of the two consultation meetings online this Thursday, February 24 and next Tuesday, March 1. These meetings will provide vital information on the Draft River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2022-2027, a questions and answers session, and a discussion on local issues.

The meeting for the Ardee and Drogheda Municipal District areas taking in the Dee, Glyde and south Louth river and coastal catchment takes place this Thursday at 7pm, while the meeting for the Dundalk Municipal District, taking in the Fane and Castletown rivers and the north Louth river and coastal catchment area, takes place next Tuesday alsot at 7pm.

“This is your chance to have your say and put forward your views on what needs to be done to help the rivers and coastal environment of Louth,” says Ben. “Register for your local meeting at www.lawaters.ie. You can contact LAWPRO’s Head office at 052 616 6230.”

For information on the Draft River Basin Management plan 2022 -2027 visit the virtual consultation room at LAwaters.ie.