Chamber host successful tax breakfast

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in association with the Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services hosted a free tax breakfast on tax implications and HR issues for Cross Border workers and employers in the Cross Border Region on Wednesday June 22nd in the Ballymascanlon Hotel.

Attended by over 60 delegates the event covered topics such as redundancy payments, pensions lump sums, tax relief on pension contributions and tax requirements for the cross-border worker.

The implications for employing cross-border workers were also discussed and there were updates for employers with staff members who work in both jurisdictions.

Social insurance benefits and pensions in a cross border situation, staff retention and planning for future needs were also discussed.

Speakers at the event were Brenda McGeeney Adviser for the Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services, Rose Tierney of Tierney Tax and Orla Rafferty of Orla Rafferty Ltd.

Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber was delighted that the chamber was running this event in person for the first time in over two years. For more information on the Cross Border Partnership Employment Services and how it can assist you log on to www.cbpes.com

Press release ends

For further information on this press release contact Paddy Malone PRO Dundalk Chamber on