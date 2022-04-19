Louth

Centenary of Dundalk Military barracks

Soldiers from Aiken Barracks making their way from St Gerard's Square on to Barrack Street during the centenery celebrations. Pictures: Kevin Brannigan Expand
The centenery celebrations at Aiken Barracks. Expand

Soldiers from Aiken Barracks making their way from St Gerard's Square on to Barrack Street during the centenery celebrations. Pictures: Kevin Brannigan

The centenery celebrations at Aiken Barracks.

Olivia Ryan

It was an historic day at Aiken Barracks as the 27 Infantry Battalion last week officially marked the centenary of the handover of Dundalk Military Barracks from British forces in 1922.

Crowds lined Quay Street, St. Gerard’s Square and Barrack Street as troops paraded along the symbolic route, where the ‘Fourth Northern Division had marched before entering the military barracks in order to take control.

