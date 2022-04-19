Centenary of Dundalk Military barracks

It was an historic day at Aiken Barracks as the 27 Infantry Battalion last week officially marked the centenary of the handover of Dundalk Military Barracks from British forces in 1922.

Crowds lined Quay Street, St. Gerard’s Square and Barrack Street as troops paraded along the symbolic route, where the ‘Fourth Northern Division had marched before entering the military barracks in order to take control.

The event commemorated these soldiers, who under the command of Commandant General Frank Aiken, took the surrender on behalf of General Headquarters of the Free State Army at 2p.m on April 13th 1922.

The ceremony heard how on that historic day, Dundalk Military Barracks was to be surrendered to General McKeon and his men, on behalf of General Head Quarters, Beggarsbush Barracks Dublin.

An extract from ‘Dundalk Military Barracks, a Brief History’ was read recalling how crowds had gathered on that morning,100 years ago, outside the barrack gate in anticipation of the formal handover.”

Local people witnessed a convoy of trucks departing the barracks “laden with stores, cloths, ordinance, and some with a union flag flying from the rear. Some trucks were carrying heavily armed British soldiers out of the barracks for the very last time in our history.”

“Prior to this, 217 soldiers of the Royal Field Artillery were stationed here, along with members of the Royal Irish Constabulary, who were awaiting disbandment.”

The ceremony heard how Barrack Street and Quay Street Railway station (now the by-pass) were a flurry of military activity, as British Forces headed for Dublin.

"To the disappointment of the crowds outside, General McKeon and his men did not appear, as instead, local men of the Fourth Northern Division, who’s A.O or (Area of Operations) consisted of North County Louth, South County Down and South Armagh, marched in an alternative gate into the barracks and a formal, but low-key handover took place.”

Speaking at the event, Cathhoirleach of Louth County Council, Pio Smith said it was “ a great honour to be here representing the people of Louth at this centenary event.”

He commended all of the battalion who were on parade at the ceremony, saying that it was a “testament to their true professionalism.”

“Óglaigh na hÉireann,is central to the story of our national. It has a proud record of achievement,” said Cllr. Smith, in “defending our nation during the Troubles” but also in international peacekeeping missions around the world.”

Also speaking at the event was Frank Aiken Jnr, son of Frank Aiken, who spoke with pride of his father, who was just 23 years old when he led the handover of the military barracks.

The historic surrender was, he said, “widely recognised as being without trauma” and praised the role the barracks had played over the last 100 years.

He said that records of the time were scarce, and appealed to anyone who had records from around this time to “have them preserved.”

He added that the Aiken family were “very proud” when in 1986, the Barracks was named Aiken Barracks by the then Taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald.

The family were “honoured”, he said to have been invited to attend the centenary. “It is a proud day for us to remember my father, and our close relative.”

"Our army is recognised abroad with the greatest of respect,” said Mr. Aiken Jnr, adding that the name Frank Aiken was also “ respected internationally”.

After a wreath laying, a minutes silence was held in memory of all those who lost their lives the “Irish people became the Irish nation.”

A commemorative plaque was also unveiled, at the Barrack Street gate, which had been funded by Louth County Council.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said the local authority were “very proud to be associated with Óglaigh na hÉireann, the 27 Battalion at Aiken Barracks on this and every other occasion.” She added: “We have a very good partnership, and share a joint history, and it was a great source of pride for us to be formally involved in today’s event.”