Centenary of Dundalk ‘gaol break’ marked with ceremony

To mark the centenary of the famous Dundalk old gaol breakout, local Sinn Féin Halpenny Worthington Watters Sinn Féin Cumann will hold a vigil on the Ardee Road side of the Jail at 6.45pm this Wednesday 27th July.

Councillor Kevin Meenan, who will be speaking at the short event, said “this is the decade of centenaries and Dundalk saw its fair share of action during that turbulent time.”

He adds:”This marks 100 years to the day when the town was rocked by a loud explosion at 7.15am and 105 prisoners escaped through a hole in the wall at the gaol building, led by Frank Aiken. Many were re-captured within a short period.”

“Over half of the escapees were from the 4th Northern Division while most of the remainder were from Meath and the Midlands, so I invite people along to mark the event especially any descendants of those who were incarcerated at the time.”

The vigil will last about 30 minutes on Wednesday 27th July at 6.45pm on the Ardee Road side of the old gaol, the site of the blast.