Census 2022 shows Drogheda is still Ireland’s largest town – but Dundalk is not far behind

Drogheda’s population is now 44,135 people, with Dundalk a close second on 43,112 people

Drogheda is once again officially the largest town in Ireland, according to the latest CSO figures.

In Census 2022, Drogheda was once again the town with the largest population, with 44,135 people counted there last year.

That is an increase of over 3,000 people since the last census in 2016.

Dundalk, with 43,112, is now the second largest town in Ireland, coming below Drogheda in population, despite being the county town.

Swords was the third largest town in the State, replaced by Dundalk as the second largest, switching positions since the 2016 Census.

The top five largest towns in the State were all in Leinster: Drogheda, Dundalk, Swords, Navan and Bray. They were also the only ones with populations over 30,000 people.

Louth is also one of only five counties nationally which have since an overall increase in citizens.

It is the first time in 171 years that the State's population exceeded the 5m threshold. In this period, 1851 to 2022, just five counties saw an increase in their population: Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth.

Meanwhile Drogheda City Status Group says it is critical that a significant part of the Government surplus is invested in the greater Drogheda region and are once again calling on locals to ‘have their say’.

In recent weeks, the Government has revealed that the State has an exceptional level of general government surplus amounting to €10 billion this year, increasing to €16.2 billion next year.

With this in mind, Drogheda City Status Group are calling on individuals, community and business groups and local public representatives to press hard to ensure that this exceptional opportunity is used to address the neglect which Drogheda, South Louth and East Meath have experienced from successive Governments in the past.

“The Greater Drogheda Region has been neglected for decades. The results can been seen, for example, in the thousands of our talented people who have to make long, daily commutes to work or study, resulting in a high social, economic and environmental cost for their families and communities,” said Anna McKenna, Chairperson of the Drogheda City Status Group. “It is disgraceful that Drogheda – Ireland’s next city – does not have one single State employee based here representing the key job creation agencies – IDA, Enterprise Ireland, LEO and Failte Ireland.”

In relation to expanding local training and further education facilities, Anna acknowledged the interest Minister Simon Harris has taken along with LMETB CEO Martin O’Brien.

“We are seeing the new electrical apprenticeship centre taking shape and further investment is being made at Drogheda Institute of Further Education where Davy McDonnell and his team have developed one of Ireland’s most respected colleges of its type. Now we need to add to that by establishing a University Campus to serve North Leinster.”

DCSG urge individuals along with community and business groups and political representatives to “have their say” and engage Government with their key needs, ideally copying or sending directly their submissions to droghedacitynow@gmail.com on or before July 1st.

DCSG have again called on Government to undertake a full review of the 2018 National Planning Framework and the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy – which acknowledge Drogheda’s importance from a development and economic point of view.

“Despite this, Drogheda has little to show for in the intervening five years, and going further back, the 2017 Boundary Report is lying on a shelf somewhere in Government offices. Our new Mayor Eileen Tully and councillors, along with local TDs and Senators need to be focused on fighting the cause of Drogheda,” added Anna, who has confirmed a programme to meet with local TDs Ged Nash, Imelda Munster and Fergus O’Dowd has commenced.

Anna concluded by calling for people to get involved in Drogheda’s campaign for city status by following us on social media (Facebook, Instagram, etc) and emailing droghedacitynow@gmail.com for full details.