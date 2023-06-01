Census 2022 reveals that Louth’s population stands now at 138,703 persons

Pictured were 9 year old twins Mya and Zara Akinsowon at the publcation of the Census 2022 Summary Results. The population of Ireland is up by 8% since Census 2016 to 5,149,139. Picture Jason Clarke.

The results of Census 2022 released last week show that Louth’s population is at its highest since records of population in Ireland commenced with the 1841 Census.

According to the results the population of Louth stands at 138,703 persons which is an increase from 128,884 in the 2016 Census.

Of Louth’s population, 70,796 were female and 68,907 were male, which means there were 97 males for every 100 females. In Ireland overall there were 2,604,590 females and 2,544,549 males or 98 males for every 100 females.

The average age of Louth’s population in April 2022 was 38.2 years, compared with 36.4 years in April 2016. Nationally, the average age of the population was 38.8, up from 37.4 in April 2016.

The number of people aged 65 and over continues to grow. This age group increased by 24% to 19,898 in Louth, and by 22% to 776,315 at a national level since 2016.

In Louth, the number of dual Irish citizens increased from 2,685 to 4,271 while non-Irish citizens accounted for 11% of the county’s population. Nationally, dual Irish citizenship increased by 63% from 104,784 to 170,597 people and non-Irish citizens made up 12% of the population.

The proportion of separated and divorced people in Louth remained steady at 7% of the population (aged 15 and over), the same as in 2016. The national comparison was 6% in both 2022 and 2016.

In 2022, 82% of people in Louth stated that their health was good or very good compared with 86% in 2016. This is a similar trend to the national figures, which also showed a 4% decrease in the good/very good categories, from 87% to 83%.

The number of people (aged three and over) who stated that they could speak Irish in Louth was 44,078 compared with 42,047 in 2016. Within this figure 1,048 said they spoke Irish daily while 2,576 spoke Irish weekly. Nationally, 1,873,997 people stated they were able to speak Irish, with 71,968 speaking Irish daily and 115,065 speaking it weekly

There were 59,140 people (aged 15 and over) at work in Louth, an increase of 8,823 people (+18%) between 2016 and 2022. Nationally, there were 313,656 additional people (+16%) at work.

In Louth, 15,787 people (aged 15 and over) worked from home at least one day a week in 2022. This represented 27% of the workforce. The national figure was 32%.

This was a new question for Census 2022. There were 29,094 children aged 15 and under in Louth in April 2022. Of these, 8,621 (30%) were in childcare, compared with 33% nationally.

In 2022 in Louth, 67% of households owned their own home, with a further 28% renting. This compared with 66% of households owning their home nationally and 28% renting.

​In Louth, 17% of households wrote a message in the Time Capsule. Nationally, this figure was 19% (See Editor’s Note below).

Commenting on Census 2022 participation, Cormac Halpin, said: “The publication of Census 2022 results could not have been achieved without the overwhelmingly positive response from the public and we thank everyone who completed their census form on 03 April 2022. We would also like to thank everyone involved in the Census 2022 campaign culminating in today’s successful publication of the results.”