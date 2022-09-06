Celebrations at St Vincents at eight students get maximum points

There were hugs and tears of joy as the class of ‘22 returned to St Vincent’s Secondary School to collect their Leaving Cert results.

With eight students getting a perfect score of 625 points, there was plenty to celebrate.

"We are absolutely thrilled with all our students,” said Principal Ms Deirdre Matthews, noting that they had come through a most difficult two years.

This cohort of students spent most of fifth doing on-line learning and even when they were back in school, they were still wearing masks and were following two different time tables, with lunch and breaks at different times.

She was delighted that so many had come into the school that morning, although she liked the fact that they had been able to get their results online, in the privacy of their own homes.

"It’s just great to see them all so happy.”

Carol Ann Logue from Dromiskin and Niamh O’Boyle from Ardee are looking forward to studying medicine at UCD having scored the maximum of 625 points.

"It’s really what I always wanted to do,” said Niamh.

The disruption caused by the pandemic made studying more difficult , she said, but she got through it and was glad to be back in school for sixth year.

Roisin Brennan from Ardee also managed to get 625 points although she described studying online as “horrible”,

“It was much easier being in school.”

She is now looking forward to studying Law with Irish at UCD.

Abbie Horgan from Dundalk was delighted with her results which should see her getting enough points to study Human Nutrition at UCD.

She said that the period leading up to the exam “was stressful A lot of people put too much pressure on themselves.”

While the issue of getting accommodation is the next hurdle which many of the students have to pass, some were lucky enough to have it sorted.

Isobel Homes from Proleek already has her accommodation sorted for when she heads to Colraine to take up her offer of optometry at the University of Ulster.

Likewise Grace Kirk from Faughart has her accommodation organised as she heads to Mary Immaculate College, Thurles to study secondary school teaching.

Aoife Byrne from St Alphonsus Road was “very happy” with her results and hopes to studying primary school teaching at St Pats, DCU.

Also heading to DCU to do primary teaching is Amy Gallagher from Bellurgan, although she intends to commute.

She was delighted with her results which come after a most challenging time for students.

"Fifth year was difficult It was much harder to study and stay focused because it was online. Sixth year was much better because we were back in school.”

"Yes, I am happy with my results,” says Sophie Woulfe from Blackrock who hopes to study biological science at UCD.

Zoe McGahon from Blackrock was also pleased with her results and hopes to studying engineering at UCD,

"It was tough enough especially as fifth year was on line but sixth year was better.”

Amberlie Collins from Jenkinstown was “very happy” with her results and hopes to do engineering studies at Trinity College Dublin. “It was very hard going but I got there in the end.”

Eleanor Fay from Ravensdale was ”pleased” with her results and is hoping to study veterinary nursing at UCD, saying it's what she always wante dto do.

"It was pretty hard but it’s all worth it now,” says Holly McAleavy from Drumcar, who wants to study computer science.