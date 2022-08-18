Celebrations as pitches secured for Drogheda Educate Together school

An agreement for the provision and use of new playing pitches at Colpe while work continues on a new permanent Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School.

An agreement has been reached between Shannon Homes, St.Colmcille’s GAA Club and the Parents Building Committee of Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School for the provision and use of new playing pitches at Colpe while work continues on a new permanent school.

Drogheda/East Meath Fianna Fáil Councillor, Stephen McKee, who was involved in the discussions, says everyone is delighted to with the outcome.

‘I am pleased to have been actively involved in discussions that will deliver a new playing pitch on four acres of land for use by both local GAA Club St.Colmcille’s and Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School at the school site at Colpe, at no cost to either and which will be available from this December,” said Cllr McKee.

‘The provision of the pitch will take place alongside the development of the overall site subject to full planning permission being confirmed this week for 95 new homes which were recently granted by Meath County Council.’

‘It is vital that we provide the necessary recreational facilities and amenities for young people in the area that can go hand-in-hand with housing development and the development of the new school campus at Colpe.’

Keith Loughman, Chairperson of St.Colmcille’s GAA Club thanked Cllr McKee for his work in securing this agreement, which he says will greatly benefit the players and the children in the wider Colpe and Dublin Road area.

" St.Colmcille’s is a community-based Ccb and our objective is to serve our community. We have a long association with all the schools in the area and are delighted to work with Drogheda Educate Together and to allow the School have free use of this facility and all our Club facilities,” added Keith.

‘We have been looking for additional playing space for a long time now so this is of great help to us. We look forward to working alongside Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School and Shannon Homes and making the most of the pitch being made available to us.’

Rory Scott from the Drogheda Educate Together Building Committee welcomed the fantastic news that Shannon Homes have offered the pitch to St.Colmcille’s and that the students from Drogheda Educate Together Secondary School can use the pitch until their new permanent school and pitch is open.

‘Thank you Shannon Homes for recognising the importance of a playing pitch for the health and well-being of the local and school community and we are indebted to St.Colmcille’s for letting our students use the pitch for the coming years,” said Rory. “Working closely together we will now have a thriving local school and sports community for the future.’