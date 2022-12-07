Celebrations as Maura marks 102nd birthday

There were great celebrations in Curam Care, Toberona, Dundalk last week when resident Maura Healy celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Maura, who was born on December 3 1920, grew up in Barrack Street, and lived through the War of Independence, Civil War, and the Second World War.

She was the eldest daughter of Catherine and Eugene Healy and her father, who had been in the Horse Guards in the First World War, took over a pub on Barrack Street on his return home.

The family lived in a house next door before moving to 12, Alphonsus Villas in 1937.

Maura attended St Vincent's Prinary and Secondary Schools and went on to work as Personal Assistant to the Director of the Great Northern Railway (GNR) for many years before taking up a similar position in DerFlex, a French Company based in Carrickmacross where her knowledge of French served her well.

She was always interested in travel and culture, travelling extensively in Europe with her late sister Josie after her retirement.

Maura moved into the then Dealgan House in November 2019 and quickly became involved in the various activities on over, endearing herself to fellow residents and staff.

She was joined by friends as she celebrated yet another milestone birthday on Saturday.