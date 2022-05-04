Celebration for great son of Drogheda Gerald Fitzgerald (89)

A celebration of the life of Gerald Arthur Fitzgerald June 17th, 1932 - April 9th, 2022 will take place on Sunday May 8th and will be available to view online.

Gerald Arthur Fitzgerald of Washington DC and formerly of Bolton Square, Drogheda, Ireland, died on April 9th, 2022, in Washington, DC, USA. He was 89.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Julianne Byrne, Ph.D., founder of the Boyne Research Institute in Drogheda; his brother, David (Helen) Fitzgerald of Edina, MN; his children, Michael Edmund Gerald (Beverly) Fitzsousa, of Madison, CT; Kimberly Anne Bieler (Mark Eberman); and Desmond A.L. Bieler (Angeli Escalante); and his grandchildren Caroline, Elizabeth, and Brian Fitzsousa.

Gerry was the son-in-law of the late Dr. Tom Byrne and his wife, Kay.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born June 17th, 1932, in Gloucester, MA, the first of three sons of Gerald A. and Regina M. (Ford) Fitzgerald. Educated at the Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, N.Y., he attended the College of the Holy Cross and Georgetown University before serving in the Army in Heidelberg, Germany. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from the George Washington (GW) University and completed a fellowship in interracial reporting at Columbia Journalism School.

Gerry’s life in journalism began as a congressional reporter for Aviation Week and Aviation Daily. He was a reporter for the Baltimore Sun from 1966 to 1971, covering police and crime, the Maryland legislature, the riots following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and the general assignment beat. He worked at the Associated Press in New York as an editor on the general desk. He spent time in Northern Ireland in the late 1970s researching the impact of segregated education on the sectarian conflict there. Returning to New York he worked as managing editor of the Religious News Service. Back in Washington in the mid-1980s he was an editor on the Foreign Desk of the Washington Post before becoming the founding editor of Kosmos, a magazine for missionaries that focused on the developing world. As an independent journalist he traveled throughout the United States and Ireland and to Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Togo.

Gerry had great appreciation for his family and many friends, time spent shopping and cooking, the enjoyment of blueberry pancakes, a hearty fish stew or a perfectly ripe Anjou pear; travelling and sailing in European waters with fellow enthusiast members of the Skerries Yacht Club and other sailing clubs in Ireland.

He took pride and great interest in being a descendent of Owen Peter Mangan, who emigrated to Lynn, MA, in 1869 from Billy Hill in Cavan, and who passed through Drogheda, working in the linen mills, before sailing to England and then to the USA. Gerry, with the editor, Tom Barron, published Owen Peter’s memoir in the Cavan historical journal, The Heart of Breifne.

While living in Ireland, and being part of the Quaker community, Gerry trained and participated in the Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP), a prison-based conflict resolution group active in 45 countries. He was instrumental in the formation of the District of Columbia chapter of AVP in 2020. He was a member of the Friends Meeting of Washington.

Memorial contributions may be sent to AVP Washington, c/o Friends Meeting of Washington, 2111 Florida Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20008.

A celebration of Gerry’s life will take place at 3.30 on Sunday May 8th at the Friends Meeting House, 2111 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, livestreamed at www.quakersdc.org.