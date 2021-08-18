Celebrating our water heritage 

"The heritage and history of Louth has been shaped by the sea and our magnificent rivers, lakes, and wetland,” Ben Malone, Community Water Officer for County Louth said ahead of Water Heritage Day which takes place on Sunday, marking the last day of National Heritage Week.

" Local communities really value places with good water quality and want to enhance them and ensure they can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike,” he added. “We all know the health benefits we get from spending time at a river, lake, or beach. These local water bodies are part of our heritage, but they must also be part of our future. The Local Authority Waters Programme is committed to supporting local communities and ensuring issues affecting water quality are actioned and resolved. Because we all benefit from having good quality water.”

This year, local heritage groups and organisers, families, communities, and individuals have created over 550 projects that are free to explore online throughout the National Heritage Week website.

It is a chance to celebrate the heritage and history of Ireland’s magnificent rivers, lakes, wetlands, and coastal waters. This special themed day is organised as a collaboration between the Local Authority Waters Programme and The Heritage Council. Community Water Officers support local communities and groups organise events and projects that highlight the importance of water for its recreational, cultural, environmental, health, and economic benefits.

Here in Louth, the day is being marked in Greenore, with a programme of events including talks on Finn the Dolphin, caring for our coasts and wildlife organised by Cooley Community Alert and a display by the coastguard.