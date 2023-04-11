Céad Míle Fáilte President Joe Biden – Wee County stepping up for a big welcome

Carlingford and Dundalk excited to welcome POTUS

County Council staff weld down the manhole covers in Clanbrassil Street with local Gardaí (Divisional Search Team) prior to the visit of President Joe Biden. Included are Gerry Neacy (welding), Ben Clarke Hearty, Francis McGlew and Joe Begley. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The President of the United States (POTUS), Joe Biden will be given a traditional Irish welcome on his visit to the Cooley peninsula and Dundalk, with the Stars and Stripes flying proudly along the route.

His short trip to north Louth fulfils the promise that he made when he met distant cousins when he visited Whitestown as Vice-President in 2016 that he would return.

President Biden is expected to visit the historic King John’s Castle in Carlingford in the afternoon, from where he will be able to look down the Lough from where his ancestors sailed as they left Ireland for a new life in America. It’s also anticipated that he will pay a private visit to the graveyard at Kilwirra, the resting place of his Finnegan ancestors.

This will be followed by a walkabout in the centre of Dundalk in the late afternoon, making him the second President of the United States to visit the town.

There is intense security in place at all the locations that President Biden is visiting and Gardai have warned that there will be traffic restrictions while the visit is taking place.

