Communions and confirmations could go ahead for Louth school children in the coming weeks, but with a ‘cautious’ approach, according to the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Armagh,

A long list of schools from the Dundalk area and beyond have been unable to plan for the holding of these sacraments for children this year, with some having also been deferred from the 2020 school year.

Now, as more significant COVID restrictions begin to ease, there have been growing calls for clarity around religious events.

Auxiliary Bishop of the Armagh Diocese, Bishop Michael Router told The Argus: ‘The advice from the diocese to priests is that from mid-August, parishes may cautiously proceed at a local level with first communions and confirmations, provided that they have spoken once more to the schools, parents reps, and Parish COVID-19 support teams and together they feel it a pastoral necessity to go ahead.’

He added: ‘Many parishes have already considered it better to reschedule for the Autumn and after the beginning of the new school year.’

‘Of course all the regulations regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and sanitising apply. They have been safely and effectively adhered to in all church ceremonies according to public health guidelines. We also trust that parents and guardians will abide by all public health advice after the church ceremony.’

North Louth Senator, Erin McGreehan, who is a parent of a child waiting for First Communion added that she ‘understands the need to get to a point that we can safely have the celebration.’

Although the advice from the diocese is that the event could be held by the end of August, she added: ‘Personally I would like it delayed a little longer as the rate of COVID infections over the last few days have been very high. There is now over 300 in hospital with the virus. I do not take that lightly.’

We are doing incredibly well on our vaccination roll out. Very soon we will have over 80% of the adult population and the over 12’s will be able to register this week and it is hoped by the HSE that the first appointments will begin next weekend. There is so much hope and we are moving on. However, why put any family at risk of catching a virus that is preventable? By sticking to the guidelines and by holding off for awhile longer a family a community can have a safer celebration of a child’s communion or confirmation.’

‘COVID has killed many people, many people are currently sick, the numbers admitted to hospital are growing. By doing our best to try to keep numbers low, by adhering to the guidelines, by getting vaccinated, by looking after each other- the hospital resources can go to other patients. There is so many people in need of medical care for non-covid conditions. This is so important to remember. Personally, speaking I am very happy to hold off for a while longer if it meant that there could be less COVID patients in hospital and therefore more non-COVID patients would be cared for.’