Castletown Girls host SOSAD fundraiser

Castletown Girls Sixth Class pupils saw out their last school term with a fundraiser for Dundalk based charity SOSAD.

The students, along with their teacher Ms McLoughlin, organised a jumble sale in the school which raised €655 for their chosen charity.

Ms. McLoughlin praised the pupils for collecting the sale items which included unwanted books, toys, games, jewellery, household goods, all donated by the other students.

"They also sold ice cream cups, soft drinks and had a nail varnish station as well as "guess how many sweets in the jar" and name the teddy! said the proud teacher.

“Thank you to the parents who supported the jumble sale by donating jumble and giving their children money to go to the sale. We are very proud of them and wish them every success in their secondary school.

The funds were presented to SOSAD, which has been working since 2007 to raise awareness and help prevent suicide in Ireland. SOSAD offer support and services for people who are struggling with their mental health.

They have seven offices based in Louth, Cavan Laois, Meath and Monaghan.