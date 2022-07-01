Louth

Carnival celebration at Faughart CNS

It was a ‘Carnival’ day at Faughart CNS as the entire school community enjoyed an end of year celebration.

Pupils, staff and parents celebrated the end of a particularly busy year, the first full school year since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

It was also a successful year for the pupils and staff, with a number of awards received including the SFI Badge of Excellence, with Faughart being named as one of only three schools in Louth to attain the accoldate.

Faughart CNS was also Highly Commended in the National Minecraft Competition.

The school has had a steady increase in enrolment over the last four years and will reopen on the 25th of August with an additional mainstream class teacher for the start of the school's 5th year.

Faughart CNS is a multi-denominational school, and enrolment for the 2022/23 school year remains open across all classes.

