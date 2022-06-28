Carlingford Walk with Charlie raised over €28,000

Carlingford Pipe Band arrive at the fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Seamus Gregory, Eimear Larkin, Eilish Larkin, Una McGoey and Susan Reilly with the cheque for €28,800 raised by the Carlingford Walk for Charlie

On the April 2nd last, walkers in Carlingford joined the thousands around the country who were walking in solidarity with veteran RTE journalist Charlie Bird in raising funds Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and Pieta.

Having revealed that he been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease last, Charlie had spoken of his ambition to climb Croagh Patrick and raise funds for charity when he appeared on the Ryan Tubridy show in the Spring.

Soon, fundraising walks were organised around the country, with Seamus Gregory organising a hike in Carlingford, which was led by Clodagh McKevitt of Anam Tours.

This walk proved a huge success, raising €28,800.

As a follow-up to the Climb With Charlie walks, Charlie has published a book which is a joyous record of that unforgettable, emotional day, and a deserved celebration of determination, generosity and community.

It includes a foreward by Vicky Phelan and Ryan Tubridy, who were among those who accompanied Charlie as he made his way to the top of the Reek. It also features a selection of photographs from Croagh Patrick, as well as those from around the walks around country, including one of the Carlingford Pipe Band as they led the Carlingford walkers through the village on their way to the mountain.

All author proceeds will benefit Pieta and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and the book is available from bookshops, Dunnes and Tescos nationwide.