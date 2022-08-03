Carlingford -Omeath greenway set for €30k upgrade

A €30,000 funding package has been awarded for an upgrade along the Carlingford -Omeath Greenway.

The hugely popular north Louth destination was among a raft of outdoor initiatives awarded this week by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

“We’re at the height of the Summer and whatever the weather I know families are getting out and enjoying Ireland’s great outdoors.

“The funding I’m announcing will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit."

She added: “Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic. Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the Summer.”

North Louth Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the funding, saying: "The Carlingford greenway is a brilliant local amenity and I'm delighted to see this funding for an upgrade of the development.”

"The greenway not only provides an amenity for local people to be active and enjoy their local area, but it also attracts tourists and it's important we continue to invest in rural attractions to drive local economies across Louth.”