Carlingford dip for International Women’s Day

Participants at last year's International Women’s Day 'Sea Dip for Womens Aid' held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The annual International Women’s Day sea dip in aid of Dundalk Women’s Aid will take place on Sunday March 5 in Carlingford.

Open water swimming coach Chrissie O’Brien is invited women to join the annual sea dip at the Carlingford Sailing Club slipway at 10am.

This year there will be pre-dip yoga while Hot House Saunas will be bringing their portable sauna so that swimmers can warm up after their dip.

There will also be some tasty snacks but swimmers are advised to bring their own warm drinks, as well as warm clothes, footwear, beanies to change into after their swim.

Donations can be made via www.idonate.ie and there will be a bucket collection on the day.