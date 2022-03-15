Carla faces trip to Mexico for MS treatment as Russia no longer an option

Mum of two Carla Brennan is now planning to travel to Mexico for treatment for her Multiple Sclerosis as going to Russia is no longer an option.

The north Louth resident had been given a date to have a Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) in the Pirogov National Medical Centre in Moscow on March 21st after raising over €45,000.

However, instead of packing her bags for that trip, which would have seen her back home on April 19th, she is now making plans to travel to a clinic in Mexico later in the spring.

She explains that while the Moscow hospital is still operating as normal, she was worried that if she flew out on Sunday, she mightn’t be able to get home.

"At the moment there are flights going to Moscow via Istanbul but it is all very volatile so I would be worried that I couldn’t get home.”

The Sligo-native was diagnosed with Relapsing Remitting MS in April 2001 when she was just 24 years old.

She accepted the diagnosis and got on with life, getting a job as a secondary school teacher.

She also got married to Shane, who is from Monaghan, and they have two young daughters Aoibheann and Ailbhe.

The couple moved to Co Louth seven years ago and Carla got involved in the local branch of MS Ireland.

As her condition worsened over the years, she had to give up teaching and last year her neurologist told her that she had run out of treatment options medicine-wise.

Carla, however, wasn’t prepared to accept that and having seen a documentary about how stem cell transplants were used to treat MS patients in other countries.

‘It showed nearly wheelchair bound people just like me were back participating in their family life again, working and contributing to society.”

While treatment is not available to MS patients in Ireland, Carla discovered that there is a dedicated hospital in Moscow, which has carried out the procedure on over 2,000 patients to date.

She was looking forward to travelling there next week but as the situation deteriorated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she realised that this was no longer possible.

Thankfully, the Clinica Ruizthe clinic in Monterrey, Mexico which follows the same protocols has agreed to take her on as a patient.

“The only big difference is the accommodation,” she says. “In Russia I would have been in hospital for the whole time but in Mexico I will be staying in special dedicated apartments. However, that means I won’t be getting my food prepared and I will need to have a carer.”

While she would have the option of hiring a nurse or carer to look after her, Carla is hoping that her husband Shane or her mother Orla Boggs will be able to accompany her.

“It’s really about the logistics, seeing if my husband will be able to get the time off work, but compared to what is going on in the world, I’ll cope with it.”

She says that the cost is not much different as it will cost around €50,000, which is just €3,000 more than what it would have cost had she travelled to Russia.

There had been a great community response to her campaign to raise funds for the treatment, with the Rampark NS Parents Association organising a very successful sponsored walk in November. People had also donated generously to her GoFundMe page.