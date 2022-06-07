Carer’s to receive increased pay

“It is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability."

Fine Gael TD for Louth and East Meath, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed a series of improvements to the Government’s supports for carers coming into effect this week.

Said effects will include changes to the means test for carers, the first such change in 14 years, allowing eligibility for Carer’s Allowance to cater to more persons.

Deputy O’Dowd said, “The capital disregard for carers will increase from €20,000 to €50,000. Furthermore, the weekly income disregard for Carer’s Allowance will increase to €350 per week for single carers, and to €750 per week for a couple.

“Separately, 3,738 carers in County Louth and 4,163 carers in County Meath will be paid the annual Carer’s Support Grant from Thursday. The annual grant of €1,850 was increased by Minister Humphreys in her first budget as Minister for Social Protection, in recognition of the vital role of carers and the contribution they make to society.

“It is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions."

The money will be paid automatically to those who are receiving the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and those on Domiciliary Care Allowance schemes.

Deputy O’Dowd added, “Carers make a hugely valuable contribution to local communities all across our country and whilst these are very welcome changes, we need to go much further in the years ahead to provide much greater wrap around supports for carers.”

Commenting on the changes to the means test, Minister Humphreys said, “Since my appointment as Minister for Social Protection, I have listened closely to the views of carers the length and breadth of the country.

“Our carers have endured a particularly difficult two and a half years, dealing with extraordinary daily challenges posed by the pandemic.

“These changes are significant and will mean many carers currently on a reduced rate of payment due to means will now qualify for the full rate.

“Equally, thousands of carers who may not have qualified for a payment at all up to this point will now be brought into the net.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all carers in Ireland for the vital and valuable contribution you play in our society and in all our local communities. Your commitment and work in supporting those that need help and support is hugely important and is greatly appreciated.”

At end of April, there were 90,821 recipients of Carer’s Allowance. The projected expenditure on Carer’s Allowance alone in 2022 is approximately €990 million.