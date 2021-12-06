Car registrations take a nosedive in November

While the number of car registrations in Louth took a nosedive during November, with just 14 vehicles being registered last month, the overall figure for the year to date is up by 12.13 per cent from the same time last year.

A total of 2,357 cars have been registered in Louth up until the end of November compared to 2,102 for the first eleven months of 2020.

Toyota remains the most popular make with Louth motorists followed by Volkswagen, Renault and Hyundai, who also saw increased sales. Only Nissan and Skoda saw their sales decrease.

Louth motorist are also looking for more environmentally friendly motoring options.

Registrations for both petrol and diesel cars are down by 1.13 per cent and 16.39 per cent, although they both continue to make up the biggest share of the market.

While the numbers are still relatively small, sales of diesel /hybrid showed the biggest increases, up 363.65 per cent with 51 such vehicles sold this year.

Petrol electric hybrid are the most popular with 395 vehicles registered so far, up 45.50 per cent, followed by electric, up 175.71 per cent with 193 cars registered to date.

There were 134 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids registered, up 243.59 per cent.

Ten Petrol & gas vehicles and three diesel/ plug-in electric hybrids have been registered this year while there were none last year.

There’s been a big decline in used car imports, which have shown a major drop off since June. Used car imports are down 14.14 per cent year on year, with 2,007 registrations to the end of November compared to 2,345 last year. Registrations of used car imports plummeted by 63.23% last month when 114 such cars were registered as against 310 last November.

This reflections the situation nationally, where year to date used imports are down 10.7% (59,982) on 2020 (67,149) and down 42.3% on 2019 (103,900).

There have been no new car imports registered in Louth at all this year.

Commenting on the latest figures, Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said:

“New car registrations for November were ahead of last year for both the month and year to date, although new car sales continue to remain behind pre-COVID levels. The most positive aspect of the new car market is the ongoing growth in the electric car segment, with a further increase in EV sales anticipated next year.”