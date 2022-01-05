Car and commercial vehicle sales up in 2021 in Louth

The number of new cars registered in Louth in 2021 was up by 11.21% over the same period in 2020, with a total of 2,361 cars registered last year compared to 2,123 the previous year, according to the latest statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

This is lower than the national average which showed a 18.8% increase on 2020 figures.

SIMI has pointed out that pointed out that “to present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID) when businesses were fully operational.”

When compared to 2019, car registrations in Louth last year were down 11.04%, with the first months of the year, normally the busiest time of the year, particularly badly affected, with sales in January 2021 down by 25.32 % compared to the pre-COVID-19 market.

There was a significant drop in the registration of used car imports, which were down 21.30% with major decreases from July onwards. A total of 2,099 used cars were registered in Louth in 2021 compared to 2,668 the previous year.

“The difficulties arising from both COVID and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry. While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels,” Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said.

Louth motorists also turned t Electric Vehicles (EVs) in 2021, with 194 cars registered in 2021 compared to 70 the previous year – an increase of 177.14 %.

This reflected the national picture which saw 8,646 new electric cars registered in 2021 in comparison to 4,013 on the same period 2020 and 3,444 in 2019.

According to the SIMI Director Genera the sale of EVs is being underpinned by SEAI Grants. “We can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022. Commercial Vehicles sales also saw a significant improvement in 2021, with light commercial vehicles up over 30% on 2020, reflecting the increase in business confidence as the year progressed.”

Toyota, Volkswagen , Renault and Hyundi were the most popular makes of cars in Louth,all showing increased sales during the past year.

As the economy recovered, there was a big increase in sales of light commercial vehicles last year, with 502 being registered in Louth in 2021 – a 39% jump from previous year. Sales slowed towards the end of the year however, as more restrictions came into force.

Likewise, sales of Heavy Commercial Vehicles showed a big jump with almost 70% more registrations in 2021 than 2020 with 44 registrations this year.