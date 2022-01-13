Candlelight vigil in Drogheda in memory of Ashling Murphy

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday January 14th at 4.30pm on the Ramparts in Drogheda.

A vigil in memory of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy will be held in Drogheda on Friday January 14th at 4.30pm.

The 23-year-old was killed on Wednesday afternoon as she jogged along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur in Co Offaly.

People are being asked to gather at the Ramparts on the banks of the Boyne at 4.30pm to remember the primary school teacher who was tragically killed while out for a run.

Organisers Natalie Kelly of Drogheda Dolls and local councillor Michelle Hall hope the community unites – men and women – to condemn violence against women and all victims of gender based violence.

“We chose the Ramparts as it is similar location where Ashling was murdered and a place where many women are fearful to walk alone,” explains Cllr Hall.

“If you decide to join us, you can park at St Nicholas GFC or in town rather than park at Dominic’s Park. Please bring a candle”.

Natalie Kelly says everyone should remember Ashling’s beautiful soul.

"A book of condolence will be available to sign to give to Ashling’s family,” adds Natalie. “Please bring your husbands, sons , brothers it’s not just for women - the vigil is for everyone to stand against gender based violence”.