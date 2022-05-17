Louth

Campaign for portable pop-up swimming pool in Ardee

Fine Gael TD, Fergus O&rsquo;Dowd has pledged to assist Cllr Minogue in her request. Expand

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

Ardee Fine Gael Councillor, Dolores Minogue is campaigning for the addition of a portable pop up swimming pool for the community in Ardee.

Cllr Minogue said, “I have requested through the Minister for Sport that Swim Ireland consider locating the new portable Pop up Swimming Pool in Ardee.

"I will continue to work towards a permanent swimming pool but believe this would be very beneficial in the short term.

"The government’s future plans is to have a pop up pool for every county which would be very welcome in areas like Ardee and Dunleer.”

Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd has pledged to assist Cllr Minogue in her request. 

