Calls to suspend tolls during Drogheda’s Obelisk Bridge closure fall on deaf ears

The Obelisk bridge has received funding of €1m for improvement works, but it will be closed for 10 months from August 1st.

The Minister for Transport is “passing the buck” in refusing to give locals relief from M1 tools while the Obelisk Bridge at Oldbridge is closed for upgrade works, according to a Louth Labour TD.

Deputy Ged Nash called on the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan to suspend toll charges at the toll bridge on the Donore Road for the duration of works but was disappointed with the Minister’s response.

Deputy Nash explained: “Necessary works at the Obelisk Bridge will close the bridge for up to a year. That will force local traffic onto the Donore toll bridge.

Louth Labour TD Ged Nash.

“I made the very reasonable request to the Minister for Transport that he suspend tolls at Donore for the duration of the works and I’m disappointed he has declined the request.”

Deputy Nash added: “The Minister says that the statutory powers to set or suspend tolls lies not with him but with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and strictly speaking, he’s correct. But if he has no influence on tolls, how did he succeed in getting a six-month suspension to planned hikes, this year?

“The Minister does not lack influence in achieving this simple aim, he just lacks the will to do it and those travelling from North to South Drogheda will suffer as a result.”

The Louth Labour TD said: “I repeat call for the Minister to engage with Celtic Roads Group and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to lift tolls at Donore for the duration of the Obelisk Bridge works.

“It is not good enough for the Minister to simply wash his hands of this issue when local people are facing repeated toll charges for up to a year, that they simply cannot avoid and all while families struggle to cope with a huge cost-of-living crisis.

Deputy Nash concluded: “Minister Ryan must engage on this issue now and deliver a workable solution for local motorists, who through no fault of their own, are being forced to use the toll road for local journeys.

“Locals will have to put up with a lot of disruption while the Obelisk Bridge works are taking place and they understand that but there is no excuse for them to be left out of pocket from the impact of those works.”