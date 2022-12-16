Calls for Louth County Council to phase out use of fossil fuels

A north Louth councillor has called on Louth County Council to phase out the use of fossil fuels in their commercial vehicles over the course of 2023 and to be replaced with HVO biodiesel as a green alternative.

Cllr.John Reilly said the switch will “drastically reduce the carbon footprint of Louth County Council.”

He added: “This is just a stepping stone in reducing the carbon footprint of the council. HVO is a great first step in achieving this in combination with the use of electric vehicles.”

Cllr. Reilly pointed to “data showing twelve vehicles running on HVO biodiesel is the equivalent of one truck running on conventional auto diesel.”

With over 30 years of experience in the oil business, the Louth councillor said: “We are now at a game-changing moment regarding substitutes for conventional diesel. He feels this is a golden opportunity for Louth County Council to be one of the first local authorities in the country to phase out the use of fossil fuels in their commercial vehicles. 2023 is the ideal time as HVO biodiesel is now commercially available in large quantities and can be sourced conveniently. No changes are needed to the vehicles or to the storage facilities needed for storing HVO.”

"I believe this will have a massive impact on the carbon footprint of Louth County Council in the coming year and, to the best of his knowledge, no other local authority has gone down this green alternative road just yet.”