Calls for four stop signs at Dungooley cross

Cllr John Reilly has called for a ‘four way stop’ to be put in place a Dungooley, Crossroads in Kilcurry.

He tabled a motion at the June meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, saying that emergency services from both sides of the Border recently attended the scene of a very serious car accident at the junction.

Even though it was a rural location, there was a high volumes of traffic going through that junction, with truck drivers using it as a shortcut to the M1 motorway from the north of Ireland and the village of Forkhill with traffic heading onto the Armagh road.

He believed that a four way stop would be a very simple solution which would be low cost as it would only involve a few signs being put in place.

He was told by officials that that four way stop arrangements are rare and wouldn't recommend at this junction.

Cllr Reilly replied that he lives 600 metres from Marmion's cross which is now a four way stop, leaving the junction considerably safer . He was aware of other four way stops at crossroads in mid-Louth.

He has had communicated with the Garda station in Hackballscross who agree about changing the junction in the long-term interest of safety .