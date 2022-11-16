Calls for Clogherhead Garda Station to open full-time to deal with rural crime

Termonfeckin has been the subject of “appalling and unacceptable” anti-social behaviour last weekend, including a vicious attack on a resident in the Rathview estate.

Vehicles were damaged and council property vandalised, with doors and windows broken and graffiti sprayed on walls.

Drogheda Rural Independent Councillor Declan Power has called for a greater Garda presence in the rural areas of Clogherhead and Termonfeckin following the incidents.

"The attacks in Rathview, in Termonfeckin over the weekend was appalling and unacceptable. Damaged vehicles, damaged Council property including broken windows, doors, graffiti sprayed walls and a vicious attack on one of the neighbours were unreal and uncivilised,” said Cllr Power at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting this week.

"I have spoken to residents in Rathview, and they are in disbelief at the antics and criminal behaviour that went on in this estate. Residents are concerned for their welfare and fear that this might happen again, or their homes might be targeted. A few weeks ago, a resident in Clogherhead was also attacked and badly beaten up.”

"The culprits involved in Termonfeckin incidents last weekend will be going through the full vigours of the of the law,” said Superintendent Garda Andy Watters.

Cllr Power added: “Over the last two months the drug squad raided two caravan parks in Clogherhead. This is a lot to deal with for our rural communities, with many calling for more Garda presence. I appreciate the work that the Gardaí do and the lack of Garda resources, but there is a real need and an appetite for opening the Clogherhead Garda Station on a full-time basis to counteract the criminal activity that happens in our rural area.

"Opening up the Clogherhead station full-time would help alleviate rural criminal activity and free up the Drogheda Gardaí to focus on what happens in the town," said Cllr Power

“We would love to open up the Clogherhead station full-time but can’t do this at the present time due to lack of resources,”Supt Watter concluded.