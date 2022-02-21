Calls for better public lighting so women can feel safe but Council says it hasn’t the money

The importance of public lighting so that women can feel safe in the wake of the murder of Aishling Murphy was highlighted at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

The issue was raised by Cllr Maeve Yore who wanted to know if the Council was planning to improve public lighting.

Chief Executive Joan Martin told her that the problem with public lighting was that every time a new light is added to the system “it is a forever cost".

She said that council cannot bear the cost which she described as taking up “a frightening amount of our budget” and which they couldn’t sustain it they added to it.

While there may be cases where public lighting is needed in new estates and roads, in general they weren’t planning on putting in additional lighiting.

She said they may be able to review it when they see how the new LED lights pan out and if they save money but her fear was that any such savings will be eaten up by the ever rising costs of energy.

Cllr Michelle Hall argued that they didn’t have enough lighting in their towns and villages for women to feel safe going out in the evening.

She said there were two lovely footpaths in Termonfeckin but no lighting.

The Chief Executive told her that if she supported an increase in the Local Property Tax by 15% in September, the money could go towards lighting.

She added that she had a long list of things she would love to do if they had more money, noting that the Council’s income had not increased all the time since she was CEO.

If the Local Property Tax became more robust they might be able to do more, she said.

"The valuation for property in Louth people put up is very low, and the percentage of houses in the low brackets is remarkably high and doesn’t reflect what Daft.ie is saying about house prices in Louth not being far behind Wicklow and Kildare.”

‘We can only bring in a budget that reflects our income.”

Head of Finance Bernie Woods said that the Council’s bill for public lighting was €1.6million last year and will be €2million this year, which represented a ‘large chunk of the budget”.

"It is a forever cost – once you put a light in, you have a charge forever.”

Cllr Maria Doyle said she believed public light “is a necessity and not a luxury.”

She said a lot of people who had contacted her about inadequate public lighting were women, who don’t feel safe.

She noted more people were now back at work and the evenings were still dark so they feel unsafe, citing the Mulaharlin Road and large areas of Haggardstown as areas where public lighting is inadequate considering the about of development.

“We have well lit estates but the public roads are not well lit,” she said, adding that they had spent a huge amount on claims, some of which might be lessened if they had adequate public lighting.

She said she would be happy to propose an increase in the Local Property Tax if the money went on lighting so that women and everyone can feel safe.