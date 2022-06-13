Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.4°C Dublin

Call to tackle trolley crisis with same urgency as airport queues

Average of 500 patients on trolleys per day

Hospitals all over the country are experiencing patients waiting on trolleys to be treated. Expand

Close

Hospitals all over the country are experiencing patients waiting on trolleys to be treated.

Hospitals all over the country are experiencing patients waiting on trolleys to be treated.

Hospitals all over the country are experiencing patients waiting on trolleys to be treated.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

A call has been made to place as much urgency on tackling the trolley crisis in Irish hospitals as dealing with airport queues.

With an rise in COVID cases once more, The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called on the HSE Emergency Department Taskforce to urgently convene in light of abnormal trolley figures.

This comes as numbers of patients without beds in Irish hospitals averages around 500 a day, meaning over 3,109 patients have been without a bed in Irish hospitals since the beginning of June.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Read More

“Members of the public are being constantly let down when it comes to timely access to healthcare. Longer term implications of these inhumane wait times are reported on but ignored," said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha. “Waiting for care in inappropriate locations causes patients to have much poorer outcomes, why are we still waiting for the plan to deal with this important issue? The same all of government approach is needed to fixing the current trolley crisis as was applied to the long queues over one weekend in Dublin Airport.”

They are calling for the HSE Emergency Department Taskforce to urgently convene to put a hospital-by-hospital plan in place in the short, medium, and long-term. This is time to plan for the winter. 

Privacy