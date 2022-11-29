Call to Louth property owners to open up empty homes for Ukrainian refugees this winter

Many more Ukrainian people are expected to flee their homes this winter

Louth County Council is appealing to owners of unoccupied properties to offer them as temporary homes for people fleeing the devastating war in Ukraine.

The call is part of a new government initiative, led by local authorities, to make use of unoccupied houses, apartments or holiday homes to house Ukrainian people and families.

A tax-free recognition payment of €800 per month is available for properties used to house those arriving from Ukraine. This payment rate applies from December 1st 2022.

More than 60,000 people have arrived to Ireland from Ukraine seeking safety and the vast majority need accommodation.

Under a new programme, Louth County Council will take offers of houses, apartments or holiday homes for temporary accommodation, liaise with owners to assess suitability, and arrange for their use by Ukrainian people and families.

Yvonne O’Brien, Acting Director of Service, Ukrainian Humanitarian Response explained: “Property owners can offer homes at offerahome.ie or by contacting the local authority in which the property is located. Those who offer a property can expect to be contacted by the local authority within five working days of making their offer and an assessment of the property will be carried out by the local authority shortly after. The assessment is to ensure the property is habitable and to get some details so it can be matched to the most appropriate person or family.”

“Anyone who offers a property will be able to check the status of their offer at any stage through the website offerahome.ie.”

She added: “This is a call for stand-alone properties that are not occupied by others. Properties should be in liveable condition and, ideally, available for at least six months.

While rent will not be payable to those who offer properties, a tax-free recognition payment of €800 per month is available from the Department of Social Protection to those who offer accommodation to Ukrainians.

Appealing to the people of Louth to offer unused properties, Yvonne O’Brien said: “Irish people have shown incredible support for the people of Ukraine. We know that people are very anxious to help where they can so we’re appealing to anybody who has a house, apartment, or holiday home that they’re not using at the moment to consider off]ering it to those who need shelter and safety from war.”

“We understand that it can be daunting to offer a property to someone you don’t know. That is why local authorities will work with you throughout the process and be there to offer support while your property is being used.”

“If you have a property that will otherwise be empty this winter, please consider offering it for those who badly need a safe home for a while,” Yvonne O’Brien concluded. To offer a property or for more information, visit offerahome.ie”