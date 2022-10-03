Call the midwife and tell her she won – Louth midwife wins €10,000 bursary

Mairead Martin, senior midwife at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, is the Ireland winner of the Pure Foundation Bursary

Dundalk woman Mairead Martin, who works as a senior midwife in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, is the Ireland winner of the 2022 Pure Foundation Fund, a bursary sponsored by WaterWipes®.

Mairead, who has worked as a midwife for 32 years, was nominated for the outstanding care she has given to women and families across Co Louth.

She was nominated for the awards by her colleague Rachel Gallagher, who said “To me; Mairead is the true meaning of a midwife. Mairead has an infectious personality, so you can't help but be drawn to her warm and caring nature.

"Mairead is heavily involved in providing education to women and families and leads the way in all aspects of antenatal education, birth preparation, breastfeeding, and postnatal care.”

“I was absolutely thrilled about the award, and humbled by the fact that not only Rachel, but so many other of my Midwifery and Healthcare Assistant colleagues had nominated me as well,” said Mairead. “The staff of the Midwife Led Unit, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, are an amazing team of Midwives, Healthcare Assistants, and student midwives who go above and beyond every single day to provide the best care to women and their babies during the antenatal, intrapartum, and postnatal period.”

Mairead, who grew up on the Carrick Road, Dundalk, attended St Louis Secondary School before going on to train as a midwife in the Royal Maternity Hospital Belfast. She worked there and in Louth County Hospital as a staff-midwife before joining the midwifery team in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in 2001. She has worked in the hospital’s Midwife Led Unit since the service began in 2004.

She will be donating her prize money to fund a resumption of water births, in appropriate circumstances, in the Labour ward at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She also plans to help fund essential training for Midwives, to enhance the quality and scope of the care that they already give to women attending the hospital’s maternity services.

A daughter of Mary and the late Dessie Casey, Mairead is married to David Martin, and the couple have three grown children.