Call for pedestrian crossing at one of Drogheda’s busiest roundabouts

Cllr Pio Smith is asking for some sort of safety measures for pedestrians at Beechgrove roundabout.

Pedestrians crossing at the busy Beechgrove roundabout take their life in their hands!

A local councillor is once again calling on urgent action on a solution for pedestrians trying to cross at the busy Beechgrove roundabout.

Cllr Pio Smith, speaking at the January council meeting, said there would be a serious accident soon at the busy junction.

"We need to look at providing some sort of crossing or crossings here, as what we have is a roundabout – which was great to get – but the original plan was to have crossings, and that didn’t happen,” said Cllr Smith. “What we have is a significant amount of traffic, particularly at peak times, and a lot of vulnerable users, whether older, partially-sighted, wheelchair users, or many young children, who are trying to cross.”

He said he is not sure what can be provided to allow safe crossing, but perhaps the engineering staff could examine what could be done.

Cllr Paddy McQuillan also agreed, pointing out the massive increase of students in that area.

"You have a lot of schools now on the Ballymakenny Road, and we really should look at ways of making it safer,” he said.

"And also in terms of Active Travel measures in the town too,” added Mayor Michelle Hall.