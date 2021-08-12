Call for guidance on indoor arts

Performance arts groups all over the Country are calling for Culture Minister Catherine Martin to act immediately on re-opening indoor classes for Children.

And Drogheda councillor Declan Power has backed the calls, stating, ‘enough is enough’.

‘The performing arts groups around the Country are in complete disarray at the lack of support, guidance and direction given by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Catherine Martin TD concerning reopening schools of dance, drama and music for Children,’ he claims.

“With less than a month to go before Primary and Secondary schools reopen again, I am asking Minister Martin to please act immediately and address the resumption of indoor classes for those in the performance industry.”

Cllr. Power, who is also the manager of the Barbican Centre Drogheda that provides performance space for dance, drama and music, said, “I have spoken too many of our clients and they are extremely frustrated by the lack of support and vision in this sector of the performing arts. I have also engaged with many others that run their performance schools in Drogheda, and everyone feels that there is a slipshod attitude towards this industry with very little financial support, guidance and direction. I know many that have invested heavily at their own expense to ensure that health and safety measures are in place and have waited patiently for further action.”

Heather Oakes, the director of GROW music, said, “We’ve been keeping everyone safe and following all guidelines including teaching online. Every other industry is back or has a plan. Where is our plan? Music lessons don’t just turn out performers. They provide a vital outlet for kids’ mental health and wellbeing. Music and arts kids seem to be left behind, while sports groups are carefully considered and catered for at every turn. We don’t feel so much invisible as disregarded time and time again.

Aisling Mc Nally, who manages her own dance company - ANDC specialising in Lyrical/Contemporary Classes said, “Our school provides an escape for our students. It’s a safe space to express themselves in ways they don’t get the opportunity to do anywhere else. It’s very disheartening to feel less important compared to other sectors. We need immediate action from Minister Catherine Martin.

Bradley Dance owner Kiara Bradley has said, “Like every industry, financially, covid has caused a tremendous strain on us but more importantly our student’s mental health is affected. The lack of clarity for our industry to operate has almost singled out children who sing, act and dance.

Mother and daughter team Mary Simpson and Kym Campbell of Xtreme Style Academy of Performing Arts are missing all their students. “Our studios need to be filled again with toddlers, children, teens and of course our adult’s programmes. Our students Dance and Performance education has suffered greatly since we closed last October. We are calling on the authorities to allow us to open our studios as soon as possible. We also extend our love and support to all the other Dance professionals and Performing Arts schools around the Country who have been through a very tough year like ourselves,” Said Mary.

“Drogheda is a haven for creative talent, especially within the performance arts industry. Drama schools, dance classes and music groups are very much the life and soul of our communities right across the Country. We’re entertainers; we’re storytellers, we love to sing and dance; it’s in our DNA and with our young people, this has always instilled positive life skills of building self-confidence and self-esteem that stands to them in their adult life.”

