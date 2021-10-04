Call for gardai to police Ballsgrove Green

A sustained presence of Gardai is needed on Ballsgrove green to stop anti-social behaviour and dumping during Halloween.

That’s the view of Independent Councillor Paddy Mc Quillan.

“Halloween is always an anxious time for residents of Ballsgrove with the large bonfire and huge crowds that gather every year. Last year residents experienced unprecedented anti-social behaviour. Residents had their homes and properties damaged and people were subjected to serious physical assaults leaving them requiring medical attention.

“In 2020 a group of people caused damage to a number of resident houses in Ballsgrove. The carnage that followed saw three properties damaged, residents assaulted, and elderly people fleeing their homes in terror. The Gardai were called and investigated the incident.

“Coming from Ballsgrove myself I can understand the anxiety that the residents feel in the build up to Halloween. I have spoken to many residents and they are rightly nervous, even frightened, as Halloween approaches. Ballsgrove is a quiet settled community and we do not want to see a repeat of the scenes from last year.”

Cllr Mc Quillan intends to bring this urgent matter to the upcoming Joint Policing Committee Meeting on Monday 11th October.

“This is a very serious matter. At the next Joint Policing Committee Meeting I will be requesting that Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan deploy a patrol car to the Ballsgrove Green for the duration of the day in the hope that it will be a deterrent for any possible trouble. Residents are genuinely afraid that there will be trouble again this year and they have requested this action,” he stated.