Call for Faughart graveyard in north Louth to be an OPW heritage site

One of Louth’s most historic sites should be taken in charge by the Office of Public Works (OPW) and designated as a heritage site, a Louth Councillor said.

North Louth Councillor, John Reilly, called on Louth County Council to write to the OPW to ask them to take in charge of Faughart Graveyard to protect its rich heritage.

Cllr Reilly explained that made contact with the two main Christian churches “who both claim that they have no responsibility for Faughart Graveyard.”

After quite a bit of research, he said it appeared that the ownership of the graveyard “is in a legal limbo.”

“The graveyard is believed to have been in the control of the Church of Ireland up until the 1850s but was taken over by the Catholic Church in around this period. But no satisfactory records can be found to back this up.”

Cllr Reilly added that he was “delighted to have helped promote Faughart Graveyard as a tourist attraction during his first two years on the council.”

"With the help of Kilcurry Tidy Towns, who are the sponsors of a TUS scheme, an extensive clean-up of the graveyard has been carried out. The graveyard has been transformed. New signage has also been recently erected thanks to the help of Louth County Council and Louth Leader.”

“The graveyard is a rich heritage site, both as a religious site being close to the birthplace of St Brigid and burial ground of a former Scottish king, Edward De Bruce.”

Cllr Reilly added: “It is now time for the OPW to take over the long-term running of Faughart Graveyard and to keep up the maintenance of such a beautiful and historic site.”