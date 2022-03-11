Call for action over welfare of horses at old quarry

With continuing concerns arising about the safety of horses in the Quarry area in Drogheda, just off the North Road, local volunteer groups such as My Lovely Horse have called on Louth County Council to take action.

The issue was brought before the council at Monday’s meeting by Independent Councillor Kevin Callan who asked to have the councils veterinary officer inspect the site at the top of Mell and running over to the North Road.

The Councillors call comes after reports that a horse had died on the site after some possible neglect issues in coming weeks as highlighted by animal welfare groups.

Martina Kenny co-founder of My Lovely Horse said the group were alerted to the issue about three weeks ago, and went to the location and posted a video of the incident on their Facebook page, leading to outrage from the community.

"There are a lot of different horses up there, with all different owners.”

The group are now being targeted by horse owners who keep their horses in the field, claiming the group took two horses off the land that day, however Martina said they took no horses.

Cllr Callan said that he is aware that there are a number of gates and access points around the site and that on Sunday morning he had questioned a person taking horses off the site on the North Road.

“I have concerns about animal welfare on the site with multiple horses throughout the complex. There have been reliable reports of a horse that died on site recently and local animal welfare volunteers have raised concerns”.

Cllr Callan asked the council to have officials from the veterinary section visit the site and establish “what is going on.”

He continued, “There are multiple entry points and by the looks of it a number of people putting animals out on site.”

Responding to Councillor Callan, Mark Johnston stated that the council would have the councils vet link in with the environment section of the council which operate the old landfill site.

Garrett Shine, Veterinary Officer for Louth County Council, speaking to the Drogheda Independent said, “The area in question is a large piece of land, with some parts under Louth County Council and other parts in private ownership.

“We have been to this site many times over the years and have in the past seized horses. Recently we were called out to remove a dead horse from these lands.

“I am liaising with my colleagues in Department of Agriculture, and the horses in this area will continue be monitored and may be subject to seizure if there are issues with either welfare or if they are not properly identified by microchip.”