Byrnes of Hill Street open off-licence for the first time since lockdown

John, Mary and John Byrne in the off licence area of Byrne's of No.10, Hill Street, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

A family run off-licence in Dundalk that traded through some of the most turbulent times of Irish history has finally reopened its doors for the first time since lockdown.

“We’re here since just after the famine and the pandemic was the first time that the pub closed. We came through the War of Independence, the Black and Tans, the Civil War and two World Wars without having to close,” says John Byrne, the fifth generation to run the popular Byrnes of Hill Street.

While the pub itself re-opened once all the restrictions were lifted, John says that they delayed the re-opening of the off-licence until they felt the time was right.

"The pub was closed for nearly two years and now that we are back to having a normal Christmas we decided to re-open the off-licence.”

The introduction of legislation prohibiting supermarkets from selling alcohol below the minimum price was, he admits, a key factor in their deciding to re-open the off-licence.

It gives the licenced trade an even field in which to operate and he believes that there is a gap in the market for an independent off-licence since the closure of Callans in Park Street in 2019.

"We will be selling a wide variety of wines, spirits, and beers,” he says. “We have around 180 to 200 wines, from the every day best-sellers to fine wines for the connoisseur, and for gifts and special occasions.”

Naturally, there’s a wide selection of bubbles for the festive season, from popular good value proseccos to fine champagnes, as well as traditional favourites such as sherry and port, as well as premium cigars.

"We also have premium spirits like Rémy Martin XO Cognac and Midleton Very Rare, as well as a large selection of whiskeys, gins and vodkas.”

Those looking for locally produced beers, whiskeys and gins won’t be disappointed as there are plenty of familiar names and John says they are keen to support the growing number of local breweries and distillers.

This ethos is very much in keeping with the family business which is at the heart of the community.

The Dublin Street pub with its extensive beer garden is a popular venue for parties and functions and, of course, its legendary Sunday jazz sessions with Dundalk musician James Mackin.

“It’s still very much a family business,” says John, who with his wife Mary, took over running it from his mother Loretto who was in charge for many years. Their son John junior now works in it part-time and they hope that he will one day take over the reins of the business.

Having a foot in both the on-trade and off-trade business gives them the best chance of surviving the challenges posed by the cost of living crisis in the times ahead.

"This will be the first time since the pandemic that people have been able to have a normal Christmas without any restrictions,” says John, adding that more people will be flying home to spend the festive season with their families.

He expects that while people will still want to go to the pub to socialise, they will also be entertaining at home.

“There’s been a big increase in people getting home deliveries of food so we can provide them with a nice chilled bottle of wine or cooled beer to go along with it.”