Byranstown meets Evalynn

Imagine needing to have your fix of coffee every morning, now take that to the next level and imagine opening an entire business around it. Well that’s exactly what Niall Weldon has done. Niall, in his early 20s has found inspiration through coffee and has gone off on a new venture, opening the already popular café, Evalynn in Bryanstown.

Niall brought his love of coffee with him to Evalynn following a period of work in the Drogheda café, Ariosa Coffee, where he was trained as a barista finding an independent outlet.

“I think I found that element of my position with Ariosa the most interesting to me as I would be sort of left to my own devices whilst doing the account training’s, ultimately I feel like that is what sparked wanting to work for myself.”

Working alongside the right people motivated him to open his own business, crediting his previous colleagues for encouraging him to take this leap, “it was through their help and support that Evalynn Coffee came to be.”

“I actually had a customer from Ariosa visit Evalynn recently and describe it as the lovechild of @coffeebyniall (My instagram for all things coffee) which made me laugh.”

Attracting customers to Evalynn has been no harsh feat, as Niall has been blown away from the support in the town.

“You hear of small businesses starting off and that it is a struggle to get going, fortunately this has not been the case and I do enjoy being ran off my feet,” he laughed.

Located in Bryanstown, Niall chose the spot as it was “only a stones throw away” from where he lives. With an excellent community of people in the area, he said himself and his team have been made feel incredibly welcome.

Niall left his job in September and it was over six months before he actually opened the doors at Evalynn, following an intense search for the perfect spot, until this location came up in conversation and he knew that was exactly the right place for Evalynn.

"I felt like the location needed a refresh. Something that was modern, upbeat and had a hint of femininity as that was the vision I had for the space once I walked through the doors for the first time as the owner.”

Evalynn is pet friendly, welcoming dogs, “generally most people just come in with their dogs to order and then have their coffee outside, their dogs are welcome to stay inside too as long as they are suitable for that environment.”

Niall aims to push the coffee scene further in Drogheda, bringing his love and understanding of coffee with him to Evalynn. He explained it has gotten to a point where town people only recognise one coffee, but he hopes to bring a multitude of roasters to his business, giving people an opportunity to try new coffees and brewing methods.

Niall enjoys the slight panic and rush of owning his own business, explaining there tends to be a “buzz” around the shop amongst staff and customers.

The Evalynn Team is made up of two bakers Ritchard and Lucia, their Sandwich Lady (As she likes being referred to) Emma, his right hand woman, Rachel and Baristas Nicole, Lorcan and Cormac.

Niall explained he prefers leadership roles where he has control, “even throughout school I hated doing group projects (which is ironic because without the Evalynn Team the shop would not be where it Is already), and would have much rathered been left with work and not spoken to and just got on with it.”

The apple however doesn’t fall far from the tree as both Niall’s Grandad and Father have ran their own business for over 30 years.

“A great friend of mine opened up his own shop at my age too and I think that’s where the element of possibility and inspiration came into play,” said Niall.

Niall began drinking coffee at the age of 14 when his family invested in a Tassimo Pod machine, which when he thinks back, “made some incredibly poor coffee.”

He first attended DKIT, following suite of his fellow classmates after school but quickly found himself dreading the weeks ahead while attending the college, later dropping out.

He grew in the coffee field when he “plagued” Ariosa with emails and CVs until they eventually offered him a job, quickly becoming educated in the specialty of all things coffee.

A natural, he quickly moved his way up the ladder whilst working in Ariosa, from washing dishes to actually making coffee.

"I did find myself on the machine quite quickly and I don’t think that went down too well with other staff that were there longer than me.”

Niall is especially grateful for everyone who has supported him in setting up Evalynn and all customers present and future.