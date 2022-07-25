‘Butterflies In Your Stomach’ LGBTQ+ mural unveiled in Dundalk town centre

A group from Dundalk Outcomers with Martin McElligott, Dundalk Town Centre Commercial Manager and Artist, Alice Imbert, standing in front of Alice's Seek Festival mural at Carroll Village. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk is awash with colour thanks to the incredible work of a myriad of artists taking part in the Seek Mural project.

But, it was the unveiling of the latest creation in the town centre which had helped the town take its place in history.

The LGBTQ+ mural, titled “Les Papillons Dans Le Ventre “ Butterflies in your Stomach.” has lit up Carroll Village plaza. Designed and created by French artist Licea, the stunning dreamlike image shows two women in a loving embrace.

It is one of a very limited number of LGBTQ+ murals currently on display in Ireland.

Bernie Quinn from Dundalk Outcomers said they were “delighted to have been part of Seekdundalk 2022.”

"We are delighted thrilled the work created by Licea, Butterflies in my Stomach.. that feeling when you find the person you love. We hope it brings joy to all who take the time to stop and enjoy the image and we are delighted to see same sex love on display.”

BIDS Manager Martin McElligott, who has been a driving force in the Seek project said:” I am honoured to be part of making this wonderful mural happen, It’s great to be part of a generation of people who want change and try their best to make it happen. This piece is part of the extensive seek collection for 2022.”

In the artist’s own words, “This is a love story just like one hundred other love stories. It’s a story of two hearts beating against one another at the same rhythm” and who better to talk about love than a woman from the love capital of the world!"

He added: “Licea’s piece is designed to open a new chapter for everyone who has been discriminated against for loving who they want to love. We can never be afraid of that and we should never be against that. Love is love.”

“We are deeply honoured to have worked with Bernadine Quinn in Dundalk Outcomers to bring this piece to life, with a special thanks to IMC Cinema and Brian Byrne from Carroll Village management Team for supporting the project.”