Busy weekend for coastguard

Members of Greenore Coast Guard who took part in a training exercise on Sunday

It was a busy weekend for Greenore Coast Guard who were involved in two successful rescue operations as well as hosting the R116 Irish Coast Guard helicopter for a training exercise.

Volunteers from Greenore Coast Guard joined with members of the Garda Siochana on Saturday evening to assist in searching for two walkers reported missing on the Sliabh Foye. They successfully located the walkers and helped to bring them safely off the mountains.

Sunday saw the volunteers taking part in a training exercise with the crew of the R116 Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

Later that evening they were tasked to assist two jet skis in trouble in the Channel between Omeath and Warrenpoint. The two individuals where transferred to Greenore Coast Guard boat and brought to shore and both jet skis secured.