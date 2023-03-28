Busy Louth link road at Mount Avenue to close for a year for works

One of the main link roads around Dundalk is set to close for a year to facilitate the construction of the €7million Mount Avenue link road.

As the construction on the biggest infrastructure project in the town for many years gets underway, Mount Avenue is to close from the junction with the Castletown Road to the junction with the Carrickmacross Road.

The road closure is set to come into effect on Tuesday, April 11 and will run for a year until Tuesday April 9 2024.

Local access and emergency access will be maintained. Diversions for traffic will be via Castletown Road, Ard Easmuinn and Carrickmacross Road and in the opposite direction.

The removal of natural habitat as old walls were demolished was raised by Cllr Marianne Butler at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

Noting that vegetation, trees and hedges had been removed ahead of the €7million scheme, she asked if there would be some kind of of works carried out to restore nature.

Director of Service Catherine Duff said that the terms of the original Part 8 planning application will apply, as well as the Development Plan that was applicable at the time.

She was of the opinion that the trees will have to be replaced with indigenous or native species.

Cllr John Reilly asked that a liaison officer be appointed to keep local residents, including Lis na Dara, up to date with how the work is progressing.

The clearing works have been carried out in advance of the construction of the new link road from Lis na Dara, on the Carrick Road, to the Mount Avenue Road. This road will join the existing Mount Avenue Road north-west of the ESB Substation. From that point, the Mount Avenue Road will be widened and upgraded to Castletown Cross on the Castleblaney Road.