Business is blooming for Louth artist and designer Caroline Duffy​​​​​​​

Co Louth artist and textile designer Caroline Duffy is still pinching herself after the most incredible summer.

The Drogheda native who has made her home in Dundalk has collaborated with Irish fashion designer Heidi Higgins for her new collection which was unveiled last week.

Caroline has also been short-listed in the fashion category of the prestigious Irish Country Magazine’s annual awards and has been selected at the Louth and Meath ambassador for Women in Enterprise Day in the autumn.

"It’s such a honour and a complete surprise,” says Caroline who has grown her business from the studio of her home in Medebawn on the Avenue Road.

A graduate of NCAD, Caroline has worked with top designers in New York, Sydney and London, working for some of the world's most recognisable brands including Oscar De La Renta, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, Zara, Top Shop.

It was during lockdown in 2020 that she began making art for her own pleasure, creating bright colourful floral prints.

This lead to her launching her own collection of luxury silk scarves and kimonos, which have been included in the Brown Thomas Create showcase, as well as throws, stationary and original paintings and prints.

She has also shared her love of floral painting by holding painting workshops in her home and it was while chatting about these with Heidi Higgins, a fellow member of the Council of Irish Fashion Designers (CIFD), that the idea for a collaboration came up.

Heidi asked Caroline to create an abstract floral print for her new autumn collection.

"I normally do large scale prints and I had to scale it down so that it was small enough to work on her pieces,” says Caroline.

She was delighted to discover that Heidi uses a mill in Italy to source her material as she had previous experience of working with Italian mills.

The fruits of the collaboration were unveiled by the CIFD last week, with Caroline’s rich blue and pink peony print being used for three dresses from Heidi’s new collection.

This summer also saw her collaborating with Pat Kane, sustainability strategist and founder of reuzi.ie, on a project to highlight how to reuse existing fashion items. Pat gave her a Louis Vuitton bag that she had lying in the back of her wardrobe for decades and Caroline transformed it with her trademark floral artwork.

"It was a really nice project as it was nothing to do with selling but about getting the across the message of sustainability and how people can use their own skills to upcycle items they already have. I love collaborating with other designers and businesses.”

Caroline is also celebrating making the shortlist for the fashion category of the Irish Country Magazine awards.

"I’m still pinching myself,” says Caroline. “The shortlist was chosen by a panel of judges so it’s great to get that far. I was jumping with joy when I got the news.”

“I’m there with the cream of Irish designers and it’s such a great boost for my business.”

Caroline says that working from her home studio suits her as it allows her to combine her business with her family life.

"While my dream would be to have a bigger studio, this serves me really as as I’m here for my children, to feed them and help with the homework.”

She is a member of Louth Craftmark and is thrilled that she has been selected as the Louth Meath Ambassador for National Women’s Enterprise Day on October 19.