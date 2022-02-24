Business as usual as The Ballymac changes hands

It’s business as usual at the Ballymascanlon House Hotel following the sale of the four-star hotel by the Quinn family, as revealed by The Argus at the weekend.

Management at the hotel have taken to social media to reassure customers that that all bookings and vouchers will be honoured.

”I would like to assure you that even though ownership of the hotel has changed, that the standards of service that Ballymascanlon House Hotel is renowned for will remain the same going forward,” General Manager Karen Watters posted on the hotel’s Facebook page.

“The management and staff of the hotel remain the same and are dedicated to ensuring that the hotel is successful going forward and that your customer experience will not be impacted in any way.

“I would like to reassure all of our wedding couples that have their wedding receptions booked with us that their special day will take place with us as planned and that their deposits are safe and secure.

She also reassured all their Leisure Centre members that their membership is not affected in any way by the sale and that their loyalty and custom is appreciated.

All bookings for events and accommodation would still proceed as planned and the hotel would also be honouring all vouchers or gift cards that had been purchased.

“On a personal note I would like to thank Oliver Quinn and his family for all the years that they spent working to make Ballymascanlon House Hotel as successful and as well loved by people both near and far. I am confident that the management and staff of the hotel will ensure that the hotel will be just as successful and as well-loved going forward under the new ownership,” she added.

Meanwhile, a press release from CBRE Hotels confirmed the sale of the hotel in an off-market transaction on behalf of the Quinn Family who have developed an outstanding hotel business run with pride and dedication over three generations.

“After three generations of ownership, we have agreed to sell the hotel, “ Oliver Quinn, Managing Director, said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with and thank an outstanding team at the hotel during this period and we have no doubt that the hotel will continue to thrive under its new owners. The hotel has been an important part of the Quinn Family life for three generations. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their loyalty over the years and wish the new owners every success into the future.”

“We are delighted to add the iconic Ballymascanlon House Hotel to the TMR Hotel Collection,” Eimear Fox, Director Davy Real Estate who acted for the buyers said.

“The “Ballymac” is a very successful business with a widely-held reputation for excellence in standards and service. We look forward to welcoming long standing and new guests and building on the reputation of the business while maintaining the highest standards of service achieved by the Quinn family. Staff are the cornerstone of any good business and we very much look forward to working with all the loyal and dedicated staff of The Ballymac.”

"The Ballymac is synonymous with business in the North East region where the Quinn Family have, over generations, developed a business with pride,” said John Hughes Director CBRE Hotels.

Ballymascanlon Hotel had hosted many famous guests down the years, including George Best, Pavorotti, Adam Faith and Engelbert Humberdinck, while The Beatles had lunch at the hotel following their Dublin concert in 1963. Football teams, including Liverpool, Spurs and PSV, stayed at the hotel when playing European football from the 1960’s to the 1990’s.