Bush track buzzing as Cooley Credit Union races make long-awaited return

The sun shone on the Cooley Peninsula on Thursday last for the welcome return of the Cooley Credit Union races. After a hiatus of 2 years all was to play for in the battle to win the Liam Clifford Shield (awarded to smaller schools) and the Jim Savage Cup (awarded to bigger schools). 12 primary schools in the peninsula - from Faughart to Omeath were represented, with hundreds of primary school children taking part across sprints, distance race, turbo javelin, long jump and relays. Not forgetting the younger junior and senior infant children, as well as the pre-school children - there was something for everyone.

Glenmore AC would once again like to thank Cooley Credit Union for their continued sponsorship of this event. Also a special word of thanks to the Carlingford-Omeath branch of the Red Cross who were on hand to help out.

When all the points were counted and allocated, Mullaghbuoy won the Liam Clifford Shield, while Rampark NS claimed the Jim Savage Cup.

60m Sprints: 1st Class Girls: 1st Edel Breen - Rampark 2nd Emy Lou Conroy - Boher 3rd Grace Feely - Rampark; 1st Class Boys: 1st Ethan Kane - Rathcor 2nd James Oliver - Rathcor 3rd Jamie Kane - Rathcor; 2nd Class Girls: 1st Una O’Reilly - Boher 2nd Caoimhe Galligan - Monksland 3rd Mary Rose Ni Shuilleabhain - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy; 2nd Class Boys: 1st Eoin Morgan - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy 2nd Rory Carroll - St. Olivers N.S, Carlingford 3rd Connor Finnegan - Dulargy; 3rd Class Girls: 1st Sarah Devane - Rampark 2nd Aiveen Carroll - Rampark 3rd Clara O’Neill - Mullaghbuoy; 3rd Class Boys: 1st Max Gdowski - Bellurgan 2nd Tadgh Hanniffy - Monksland 3rd Mark Hughes - Rampark; 4th Class Girls: 1st Clara Connor - Bellurgan 2nd Ruby Murphy - Faughart 3rd Lucy Hanlon - Boher; 4th Class Boys: 1st Harry McArdle - Bellurgan 2nd Noah Lindholm - Dulargy 3rd Senan McSorley - St. Olivers N.S, Carlingford; 5th Class Girls: 1st Aoibhe Carroll - Monksland 2nd Katie McGee - Boher 3rd Holly McCann - Mullaghbuoy ; 5th Class Boys: 1st Sean Watson - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy 2nd Caolann Keenan - Bellurgan 3rd Alex Gdowski - Bellurgan; 6th Class Girls: 1st Zoe Carolan - Rampark 2nd Zoe White - Boher 3rd Neasa O’Neill - St. Olivers , Carlingford; 6th Class Boys: 1st Leon Brennan - Dulargy 2nd Odin Dees-Dutton - St. Olivers N.S, Carlingford 3rd Fionn Thyssen - Bellurgan

600m: 4th Class Girls: 1st Meabh Walsh - Monksland 2nd Ellen Traynor Curley - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy 3rd Lucy Connolly & Tara McNulty - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy; 4th Class Boys: 1st Ethan Nichols - Rampark 2nd Reilly Morgan - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy 3rd Adam McAteer - Dulargy; 5th Class Girls: 1st Gillian Tuohy - Bellurgan 2nd Colleen Carron - Boher 3rd NIamh Havern - Dulargy; 5th Class Boys: 1st Calum Murphy - Monksland 2nd Oisin Gallagher - Monksland 3rd Calum Donnelly - Monksland; 6th Class Girls: 1st Molly Anne Moore - St. Olivers N.S, Carlingford 2nd Aine Finnegan - Dulargy N.S 3rd Cara Mulrany - Rampark; 6th Class Boys: 1st Max Meehan - Rampark 2nd Charlie O’Neill - Mullaghbuoy 3rd Patrick Oliver - Mullaghbuoy N.S

Turbo Javelin; 1st Class Girls: 1st Isla Newman - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy; 2nd Eva Sweeney - Mullaghbuoy ; 3rd Emily Byrne - Dulargy; 1st Class Boys: 1st Jake O’Neill - Mullaghbuoy ; 2nd Zack Cruise Crosby - Mullaghbuoy ; 3rd Theo Deary - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy; 2nd Class Girls: 1st Hannah Traynor - Rampark 2nd Abigail Dullaghan - Monksland 3rd Niamh Crawley - Rampark; 2nd Class Boys: 1st Luke Ryan - St. Olivers Carlingford 2nd Thomas Cumiskey - Mullaghbuoy 3rd Jack Woods - St. Olivers N.S, Carlingford; 3rd Class Girls: 1st Emily Lynsey - Boher 2nd Yuxin Lee - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy 3rd Gabriele Serlinskaite - Bellurgan N.S; 3rd Class Boys: 1st Niall Rogan - Rampark 2nd Darragh Ryan - St. Olivers N.S, Carlingford 3rd Joseph Patrick Barry - Mullaghbuoy

Long Jump: 5th Class Girls: 1st Keeva Murphy - Monksland N.S 2nd Ana Gaztambide - Mullaghbuoy 3rd Laila O’Hanlon - Scoil Naomh Brid, Ardaghy; 5th Class Boys: 1st Oscar Daly - Boher 2nd Jonathon Malone - Dulargy 3rd Liam Woods - Mullaghbuoy ; 6th Class Girls: 1st Aoife McDonald - Boher 2nd Mary McCormack - Monksland 3rd Aoife Savage - Mullaghbuoy N.S; 6th Class Boys: 1st Liam Holland - Bellurgan 2nd Donnacha Mc Cartan - Rampark 3rd Harry Doyle - Dulargy

Relays: Girls: 1st Boher 2nd Rampark 3rd Dulargy; Boys: 1st Dulargy 2nd Rampark 3rd Bellurgan

Essay / Poetry Competition: 2nd/3rd/4th Class: 1st Clara Connor - Bellurgan 2nd Sophie Lynn - Rathcor N.S 3rd Sarah O’Rourke - Mullaghbuoy.

5th/6th Class: 1st Sarah Page & Aoife Savage - Mullaghbuoy 2nd Zachary Connolly - Faughart 3rd Cliona Flynn - Bellurgan