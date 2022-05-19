Bush students take part in the Big Idea

Bush Post Primary students in Louth were Megan Doris, Jamie Hynes, Leonita Smyth and Lucy Woods, all participating in The Big Idea programme

Transition Year students from Bush Post Primary school among two thousand students from around the country who are nearing the end of The Big Idea programme which sees them focusing creatively on topics such as mental health and climate change.

The Big Idea programme is for Transition Year, Leaving Certificate Applied or Youthreach students and is this year being trialled with neurodivergent students.

The free, creative education programme is in its second year and was designed to empower the next generation to tackle big, local to global challenges using creative thinking.

The 500 participants, aged 15 to 16 years, chose the themes which resonated most with them. Of the projects under development in 22 counties, 45% of the projects are focusing on mental health; 18% will explore solutions to climate change; 16% are interested in developing new ideas about healthcare; 12% are focusing on the housing crisis, while 10% are interested in finding solutions to equality issues.

“Our young people have a tough future ahead of them, carrying some of the biggest problems our world has ever faced,” says Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, CEO and founder of the social enterprise The Big Idea.

The programme is funded by Creative Ireland and has the backing of a number of third level institutions as well as corporate support.

The winners will be announced at The Big Idea online showcase on Friday, May 20th, while over 500 projects will feature on an online exhibition which goes live on the same date.

Members of the public can watch the showcase by logging onto thebigidea.ie on Friday, May 20 from 11am – 1pm.