Bus shelters added to list of works for Drogheda Rural

Louth County Council has appointed Davis Civil to carry out a programme of bus shelter installations in rural areas from mid-August.

There are 10 work locations in total throughout the county with works varying at each location, ranging from installation of a standard bus shelter at existing bus stops, to installation of a wheel chair accessible bus stop with new shelter, kerbing and associated works at others.

The level of works at each location is determined by the available public space. The works are currently planned to commence on a phased basis from August 15 and continue through until the end of November.

Works for Drogheda Rural will take place at the following locations:

Clogherhead – Westbound at Father O'Donnell Park (to replace existing unofficial stop at John Kirk Park, works commencing 24/10/22);

Clogherhead – Eastbound on Callystown Road opposite Castleview Estate (commencing 10/10/22);

Termonfeckin - Big Street at Credit Union (commencing 15/9/22);

Drogheda – Southbound on R166 at Newtown Abbey, Newfoundwell Road (commencing 15/8/22).

Other bus shelters have also been announced for the Drogheda town area.

Drogheda – Northbound at Rowen Heights, Marley's Lane (commencing 15/8/22), and

Drogheda – Westbound on Donore Road adjacent to Cherrymount (commencing 29/8/22).

The planned commencement dates are subject to change, with works typically taking two weeks at each location. Where required, temporary bus stops will be identified and sign posted at the relevant location.